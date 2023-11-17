Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank

2023-11-17 | 03:38
Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank
Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it killed "at least five terrorists" in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. 

In a statement, the army reported that "an Israeli army aircraft targeted an armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces," and "during the operation, others who fired or threw explosive devices at Israeli forces were neutralized," resulting in the killing of at least five terrorists. 

AFP 
 

