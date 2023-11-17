News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli bombing near Damascus
Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli bombing near Damascus
Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, after midnight on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Syria in recent weeks, coinciding with escalating regional tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The Israeli airstrikes, which occurred after midnight on Thursday, targeted a warehouse affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah party in the Al-Bardaliya area on the Damascus international road.
Other points and locations in the nearby area of Sayeda Zeinab in the southeast of the capital were also hit, where Iran-backed fighters are present.
The Observatory reported, "The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the killing of two pro-Iran of non-Syrian nationality," as well as injuries to others, some of them severe.
The airstrikes also led to "material losses at the targeted sites and the destruction of the warehouse," according to the Observatory.
After midnight, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) quoted a military source saying, "At around 2:25 am today (12:25 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan targeting a number of points in the vicinity of Damascus."
Last month, Israeli strikes led to the closure of the main Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo several times within just two weeks. Damascus International Airport remains out of service since it was hit on November 22.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Syria
Israel
Fighters
Damascus
Next
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:48
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
Middle East News
05:48
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
0
Middle East News
03:38
Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
03:38
Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank
0
World News
03:22
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
World News
03:22
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
0
Middle East News
14:04
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
14:04
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-10
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector
World News
2023-08-10
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:30
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
07:30
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
2
Middle East News
12:39
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
Middle East News
12:39
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
5
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
6
Middle East News
10:42
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
Middle East News
10:42
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More