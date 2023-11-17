Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli bombing near Damascus

Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, after midnight on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Israel has repeatedly bombed Syria in recent weeks, coinciding with escalating regional tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.



The Israeli airstrikes, which occurred after midnight on Thursday, targeted a warehouse affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah party in the Al-Bardaliya area on the Damascus international road.



Other points and locations in the nearby area of Sayeda Zeinab in the southeast of the capital were also hit, where Iran-backed fighters are present.



The Observatory reported, "The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the killing of two pro-Iran of non-Syrian nationality," as well as injuries to others, some of them severe.



The airstrikes also led to "material losses at the targeted sites and the destruction of the warehouse," according to the Observatory.



After midnight, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) quoted a military source saying, "At around 2:25 am today (12:25 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan targeting a number of points in the vicinity of Damascus."



Last month, Israeli strikes led to the closure of the main Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo several times within just two weeks. Damascus International Airport remains out of service since it was hit on November 22.



