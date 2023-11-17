Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions

🚨 #Gaza is on the brink of starvation.
No food on the shelves, no bakeries to produce bread, and no fuel for humanitarian operations to resume.
📣 Only with safe, sustained & increased access to and inside Gaza, can @WFP reach families with assistance. pic.twitter.com/Hy4mFmZtRJ
— WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) November 17, 2023
