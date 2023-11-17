Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions

Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions

As the humanitarian situation is becoming worse, Gaza has become "on the brink of starvation," reported the World Food Programme (WFP), adding that there is "no food on the shelves, no bakeries to produce bread, and no fuel for humanitarian operations to resume."

In a video posted on the X platform, Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Palestine Country Director, expressed that "people are going hungry, fuel shortages, and loss of connectivity, are crippling our operation in Gaza."

He added that the lack of fuel pushed the last WFP-contracted bakery to shut down. 

 

Middle East News

Gaza

Humanitarian

Starvation

World Food Programme

WFP

Food

Bakeries

Fuel

LBCI Next
Islamic Resistance in Iraq launches three attacks against US bases
Two pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Israeli bombing near Damascus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

UN: Fuel shortage to halt humanitarian operations in Gaza 'within 48 hours’

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Al Jazeera: Nine trucks carrying ‘141 metric tons’ of food crossed into Gaza: WFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Israel allows daily entry of two fuel trucks into Gaza: Israeli official

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hamas Health Ministry: Electricity cuts lead to 24 deaths in Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Israeli National Security Council's head: We will eliminate Hamas, PIJ movements and free our captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:29

Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Netanyahu rejects proposals that do not include the release of captives held by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hamas Health Ministry: Electricity cuts lead to 24 deaths in Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More