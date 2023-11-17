Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions

🚨 #Gaza is on the brink of starvation.



As the humanitarian situation is becoming worse, Gaza has become "on the brink of starvation," reported the World Food Programme (WFP), adding that there is "no food on the shelves, no bakeries to produce bread, and no fuel for humanitarian operations to resume."In a video posted on the X platform, Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Palestine Country Director, expressed that "people are going hungry, fuel shortages, and loss of connectivity, are crippling our operation in Gaza."He added that the lack of fuel pushed the last WFP-contracted bakery to shut down.