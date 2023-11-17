Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital

In a statement, the Gaza Government media office denounced the Israeli "lies" regarding Al-Shifa Hospital, describing them as a desperate attempt to justify the "genocidal war against Gaza and its hospitals."



It added that these scenarios are part of a continuous campaign of incitement propagated for years to portray them as facts to justify "the ongoing genocide and crimes committed against hospitals, civilians, children, women, and our Palestinian people in Gaza."



They are also a "failed attempt to evade future legal accountability or prosecution."



In the statement, the media office affirmed that all hospitals provide only healing services to patients and the wounded. "The Israeli occupation's claims about the presence of control and command centers for Palestinian factions or weapons are nothing more than hot air and false lies that fool no one."



It stated that the Palestinian Ministry of Health has repeatedly urged all institutions, organizations, international bodies, and relevant authorities to form technical teams to visit and inspect all hospitals, within the framework of debunking the "false incitement narrative propagated by the Israeli occupation for years."



It also held the Israeli occupation responsible for the safety of medical teams, the wounded, and patients, as well as all the displaced individuals trapped within the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.



"We call on all countries to exert pressure for the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow the entry of medical aid and fuel supplies for these hospitals, facilitating their reopening and return to operation," it confirmed.



"The Israeli tricks aim to completely destroy the healthcare sector, depriving 2.4 million people of services, thereby denying them the right to live and achieve the declared goal of the Israeli occupation, which is to forcibly displace the people of Gaza to Egyptian territories," the Gaza Government media office concluded.