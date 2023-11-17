Thousands demonstrate in Amman in solidarity with Palestinians

Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 07:28
Thousands demonstrate in Amman in solidarity with Palestinians
2min
Thousands demonstrate in Amman in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands of Jordanians gathered on Friday in Amman and various Jordanian provinces to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning the ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

The demonstration kicked off from in front of the Grand Hussein Mosque in the heart of the capital after Friday prayers, amid heavy security presence, according to a correspondent for AFP.

The protesters, numbering over five thousand, as per police estimates, chanted slogans like "Let the whole West hear it, Netanyahu is a war criminal." They held signs criticizing Israel, Arab nations, and the United States, with messages such as "Israel is not a state; Israel is a terrorist organization."

Jordanian and Palestinian flags were raised, alongside images of some of the Palestinian casualties. Banners in both Arabic and English conveyed messages like "America is the head of terrorism," "Biden is a war criminal and a child killer," and "Stop the aggression."

Some demonstrators shouted, "Let everyone hear it, all of Jordan is with Hamas."

A car drove through the crowd carrying dolls resembling children wrapped in white shrouds stained with blood, along with a coffin bearing the inscription in red, "Opening prayer at the Arab summit conference."


AFP

Middle East News

Thousands

Protest

Demonstrate

Jordan

Amman

Solidarity

Palestinians

Updates on latest Israeli attacks, civilian losses increase in Gaza
Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital
