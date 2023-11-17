Updates on latest Israeli attacks, civilian losses increase in Gaza

On Friday, the Palestine News and Information Agency, WAFA, confirmed "scores" of civilians were murdered and injured as the Israeli operation continues in Gaza for the 42nd day.

Its correspondents affirmed that four civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Khan Yunis.



Additionally, many others were killed and injured due to the Israeli shelling of a house in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city.



Meanwhile, at least 18 civilians, including children and women, lost their lives as a result of an airstrike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.



In the Jabalia region, many civilians were killed and injured as Israeli warplanes targeted residential squares with airstrikes, WAFA confirmed.