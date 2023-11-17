Israel allows daily entry of two fuel trucks into Gaza: Israeli official

Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel allows daily entry of two fuel trucks into Gaza: Israeli official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel allows daily entry of two fuel trucks into Gaza: Israeli official

Israel announced on Friday that it has allowed the daily entry of two fuel trucks into the Gaza Strip to meet the United Nations' needs in supporting water and sanitation infrastructure on the forty-second day of the war in Gaza. 

An Israeli official stated, "In a unanimous decision, the War Cabinet approved a joint recommendation for the Israeli army and Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service) to comply with the request of the United States and allow the daily entry of two diesel fuel trucks."  

The statement added that this is "to meet the United Nations' needs in supporting water and sanitation infrastructure." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Fuel

Gaza Strip

United Nations

Water

Sanitation

Infrastructure

War Cabinet

Shin Bet

LBCI Next
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-12

Israel Will Not Provide Water or Fuel to Gaza Until Hostages Are Released: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israel orders an “immediate” cut off of water supplies from Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Abdollahian says Tehran informed US that it does not want Gaza war to escalate further

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Cyprus-Israel humanitarian corridor offers new hope for Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Your dollars, your options: Making the most of Circular 158 amendments

LBCI
Middle East News
09:07

Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-14

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More