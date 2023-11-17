Israel allows daily entry of two fuel trucks into Gaza: Israeli official

Israel announced on Friday that it has allowed the daily entry of two fuel trucks into the Gaza Strip to meet the United Nations' needs in supporting water and sanitation infrastructure on the forty-second day of the war in Gaza.



An Israeli official stated, "In a unanimous decision, the War Cabinet approved a joint recommendation for the Israeli army and Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service) to comply with the request of the United States and allow the daily entry of two diesel fuel trucks."



The statement added that this is "to meet the United Nations' needs in supporting water and sanitation infrastructure."



AFP