Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in the occupied Palestinian territory expressed concern about the persistent escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank.It revealed on Friday that "at least six paramedics made to exit Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, after which they were searched and detained. Three ambulances were also searched."It added that more than 170 attacks targeted health care in the West Bank since October 7th.While emphasizing that health care is "not a target," WHO urged the protection of health workers and health facilities.