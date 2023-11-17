Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO

Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 08:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in the occupied Palestinian territory expressed concern about the persistent escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank.

It revealed on Friday that "at least six paramedics made to exit Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, after which they were searched and detained. Three ambulances were also searched."

It added that more than 170 attacks targeted health care in the West Bank since October 7th.

While emphasizing that health care is "not a target," WHO urged the protection of health workers and health facilities.

 

Middle East News

World Health Organization

WHO

Attacks

Health

West Bank

Paramedics

Ibn Sina Hospital

Jenin

LBCI Next
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Israeli army reports killing 'at least five terrorists' in Jenin in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

Five killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Palestinian Health Ministry: Three martyrs in West Bank shot by the occupation army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Abdollahian says Tehran informed US that it does not want Gaza war to escalate further

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Cyprus-Israel humanitarian corridor offers new hope for Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More