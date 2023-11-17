Over 170 attacks on health care in West Bank since October 7th, reveals WHO

.@WHO is concerned about the continued escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank.
Today, at least 6⃣ paramedics made to exit Ibn Sina Hospital in📍Jenin, after which they were searched and detained. 3⃣ ambulances were also searched.
There have been over 170 attacks… pic.twitter.com/RkunSDfAAV
— WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) November 17, 2023
