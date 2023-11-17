Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdallah Boukhari, affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue close coordination with its “brothers and partners” in the international community to end the crisis in Gaza.



This coordination aims to meet the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of Islamic countries and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to a dignified life under a just and sustainable peace.



Boukhari made these remarks during his meeting on Friday at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut with his Palestinian counterpart, Ashraf Dabbour.