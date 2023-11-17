Hamas Health Ministry: Electricity cuts lead to 24 deaths in Al-Shifa Hospital

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas announced on Friday that 24 individuals have died in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza within two days due to a power outage since the Israeli army began its incursion into the hospital three days ago.



The ministry stated that "these patients died because vital medical equipment ceased to function due to the power outage" in the largest hospitals in the region. Fuel has run out in most Gaza hospitals, preventing the operation of their generators.



AFP