Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages
Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 09:53
Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages
The head of the Israeli National Security Council declared, "We are at the beginning of war and are determined to continue until Hamas is completely eradicated."
Additionally, he stated that the introduction of fuel into Gaza will commence on Saturday evening.
He emphasized, "There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages."
