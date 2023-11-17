Abdollahian says Tehran informed US that it does not want Gaza war to escalate further

2023-11-17 | 11:52
High views
Abdollahian says Tehran informed US that it does not want Gaza war to escalate further
Abdollahian says Tehran informed US that it does not want Gaza war to escalate further

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, revealed that Tehran has informed the United States that it does not want the war in Gaza to escalate further.

However, Iran warned Washington that regional conflict may become inevitable if Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip persist, according to details from an interview published by the Financial Times.




