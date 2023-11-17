News
Hamas reveals details about the death of one of the hostages
Middle East News
2023-11-17 | 13:06
Hamas reveals details about the death of one of the hostages
Hamas responded to accusations from Tel Aviv regarding the alleged detention of prisoners in hospitals, asserting that it had transferred some of them to receive medical treatment due to the severity of their condition to preserve their lives.
It was revealed that one of the prisoners, after recovering, was returned to his place of detention.
However, he succumbed to panic attacks triggered by repeated bombings.
Middle East News
Hamas
Details
Death
Israeli
Hostages
Next
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
Previous
