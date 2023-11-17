Erdogan: Killing children is not mentioned in the Torah

During his visit to Germany on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli actions in Gaza, stating that "killing children is not mentioned in the Torah."



This remark refers to the thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes during the war between Israel and Hamas.



Erdogan made these comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. He emphasized that "bombing hospitals or killing children is not mentioned in the Torah. You cannot do that."





AFP