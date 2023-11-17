Over 12,000 killed, including 5,000 children, in Israeli strikes in Gaza

The Hamas-led government in Gaza announced on Friday that 12,000 people have been killed by the continuous Israeli airstrikes on the region since the outbreak of the war on October 7.



The statement specified that there are 5,000 children and 3,300 women killed, with nearly 30,000 individuals reported as injured.



The Health Ministry emphasized that dozens of bodies are scattered in the streets of the northern Gaza Strip, making it impossible to retrieve and accurately account for them due to the intensity of the airstrikes and ongoing battles.





AFP