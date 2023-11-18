News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike
Middle East News
2023-11-18 | 04:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike
Five fighters in the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party were killed early Saturday in a rare Israeli airstrike on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Fatah sources said.
Israeli army raids targeting Palestinian militant movements in the West Bank have surged since Hamas launched its October 7 attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army said it had killed "a number of terrorists" in an airstrike on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, home to some 24,000 according to the United Nations which manages it.
The camp is considered a militant hotspot and hosts fighters from Hamas, their ally Islamic Jihad, and the Fatah party which leads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said overnight five people were killed and two hurt in a strike, which the camp administration said hit local Fatah headquarters.
Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have come from a drone, and Fatah sources confirmed the dead were members of the movement founded by Yasser Arafat.
The airstrike came a day after Israel's army said it had killed at least seven militants in two separate confrontations in the West Bank.
Five were killed in the Jenin refugee camp, the military said, adding two "assailants" were also killed near Hebron after opening fire on soldiers.
Until now Jenin -- considered the main militant hotspot in the West Bank -- was the only location in the occupied territory to witness airstrikes since the Israel-Hamas war started.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinian
Israel
Hamas
Airstrike
Militants
West Bank
Camp
Next
Jordan rejects possibility of deploying Arab forces in Gaza after war ends
Israeli army orders Al-Shifa Hospital evacuation within 'one hour'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Wafa: Israeli forces detain 49 Palestinians from West Bank
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Wafa: Israeli forces detain 49 Palestinians from West Bank
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:44
Jordan rejects possibility of deploying Arab forces in Gaza after war ends
Middle East News
07:44
Jordan rejects possibility of deploying Arab forces in Gaza after war ends
0
Middle East News
03:04
Israeli army orders Al-Shifa Hospital evacuation within 'one hour'
Middle East News
03:04
Israeli army orders Al-Shifa Hospital evacuation within 'one hour'
0
Middle East News
14:29
Crossing Authority: 17 thousand liters of fuel enters Gaza for the benefit of the communications company
Middle East News
14:29
Crossing Authority: 17 thousand liters of fuel enters Gaza for the benefit of the communications company
0
World News
14:21
Biden urges release of all hostages held by Hamas in call with Qatari Emir
World News
14:21
Biden urges release of all hostages held by Hamas in call with Qatari Emir
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
0
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
0
World News
14:03
US sanctions seven people in Iraq due to attacks on its forces
World News
14:03
US sanctions seven people in Iraq due to attacks on its forces
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:04
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
Lebanon News
10:04
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
2
Lebanon News
12:59
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
Lebanon News
12:59
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
3
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations
5
Lebanon News
08:43
Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics
Lebanon News
08:43
Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More