UNRWA condemns 'horrific' bombing of UN schools in Gaza

2023-11-18 | 13:52
UNRWA condemns 'horrific' bombing of UN schools in Gaza

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, condemned the "horrific" airstrikes on the organization's schools in the Gaza Strip, which are sheltering displaced individuals due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
 

