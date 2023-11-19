News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran begins preparations for legislative elections amid Gaza war 'distractions'
Middle East News
2023-11-19 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran begins preparations for legislative elections amid Gaza war 'distractions'
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas dominates much of the political landscape and local media attention, leaving limited space for the campaign for the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 2024.
In these elections, conservatives aim to strengthen their control over decision-making positions.
The complex process of selecting the final candidates for the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) elections has passed a significant stage, with the Constitutional Council rejecting 28 percent of the nominations from 24,982 individuals.
The number of candidates who will compete on March 1, 2024, to renew the 209 seats in the parliament and the 88 seats in the Assembly of Experts cannot be predicted until the lists become final just a month before the elections.
The 2024 elections are of significant importance, as the previous round in 2020 witnessed the exclusion of a large number of reformist and moderate candidates, practically turning the elections into a competition between conservatives and hardline conservatives.
The widespread and controversial exclusion of these candidates was cited as one of the reasons for the decline in voter turnout, with only 42.57 percent of voters participating, the lowest rate recorded since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Thursday for every necessary effort to ensure "enthusiastic elections" in March.
This came during his meeting with members of the Constitutional Council, which holds the authority to determine the eligibility of candidates for the elections.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed that his government has "no candidate" for the parliamentary elections and is only trying to "encourage increased participation" from "all political components."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Hamas
Elections
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ebrahim Raisi
Next
WHO sounds alarm: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza described as a 'death zone' in desperate situation
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Iran proxies will not stay silent over Israel-Hamas war escalation: Abdollahian
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Iran proxies will not stay silent over Israel-Hamas war escalation: Abdollahian
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
0
World News
2023-10-16
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-16
Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:39
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
Middle East News
05:39
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
0
Middle East News
05:28
Gaza's Health Ministry says 30 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
05:28
Gaza's Health Ministry says 30 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Middle East News
04:59
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: There are double standards in dealing with the situation in Gaza
Middle East News
04:59
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: There are double standards in dealing with the situation in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:46
Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah deem US sanctions 'ridiculous'
Middle East News
03:46
Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah deem US sanctions 'ridiculous'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
0
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
5
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
7
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More