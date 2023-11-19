WHO sounds alarm: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza described as a 'death zone' in desperate situation

WHO leads very high-risk joint humanitarian mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in #Gaza



The World Health Organization (WHO) said that a joint UN humanitarian assessment team it led accessed the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to evaluate the situation."Due to time limits associated with the security situation, the team was able to spend only one hour inside the hospital, which they described as a 'death zone' and the situation as 'desperate,'" it said on the X platform.The organization reported that signs of shelling and gunfire were evident, as the team "saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and was told more than 80 people were buried there."It affirmed that the absence of clean water, fuel, medicines, food, and other necessary aid over the last six weeks caused the hospital to stop functioning as a medical facility, adding that the "Corridors and the hospital grounds were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection. Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health and pleaded for evacuation."It confirmed that there are 25 health workers and 291 patients staying in the hospital, with many patient deaths occurring over the past days due to shutting down medical services; "patients include 32 babies in extremely critical condition, two people in intensive care without ventilation, and 22 dialysis patients whose access to life-saving treatment has been severely compromised."WHO said in the post that over the next 24 to 72 hours, pending promises of safe passage by the conflicting parties, more missions are being arranged to transport patients from Al-Shifa to Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the south.WHO also expressed its deep concerns about the safety of patients, health workers, and displaced people. "Immediate efforts must be made to restore the functionality of Al-Shifa and all other hospitals to provide urgently needed health care services in Gaza."It reiterated its appeal for efforts to end the hostilities and "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and "the unconditional release of all hostages," as the "extreme suffering of the people of Gaza demands that we respond immediately and concretely with humanity and compassion."