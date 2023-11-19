Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah deem US sanctions 'ridiculous'

The Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah consider the sanctions imposed by the United States on officials in this faction loyal to Iran "laughable."



On Friday, Washington announced sanctions on seven individuals, most of whom are linked to Kataeb Hezbollah, in light of recent attacks targeting its military bases in the region.



The Brigades stated in a statement from their spokesperson, Abu Ali Al-Askari, on Saturday night that "listing some brothers on the so-called US sanctions list is laughable and indicates the foolishness and unreality of the US decision-maker," emphasizing that "these actions will not deter our brave fighters from performing their role in the battle of truth against falsehood."



US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 55 attacks since mid-October, resulting in dozens of minor injuries to American soldiers, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday.



The escalating attacks against US forces in the Middle East are linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which erupted following a surprise attack by the Islamic movement from Gaza on October 7, resulting in approximately 1200 deaths, according to Israeli authorities.



After the attack, the United States rushed to provide military support to Israel, which launched an unrelenting air, land, and sea assault on Gaza. According to the health ministry affiliated with the movement in the sector, Israeli strikes have killed more than 12,000 people.



The US Treasury Department announced on Friday that it imposed sanctions on six individuals associated with Kataeb Hezbollah, in addition to the leader of Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, for their involvement in attacks against US soldiers in the region.



The Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah have been classified as a "terrorist organization" by the US State Department since 2009.



The Brigades stated in their statement that "the deliberate strikes against the Islamic resistance in Iraq, targeting its enemies, causing losses among its ranks, destroying its vehicles, or confusing and occupying it, follow a strategy of exhausting the enemy in choosing the level, course, and timing of the operations."



Approximately 2500 US soldiers are stationed in Iraq, and about 900 soldiers are in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the return of the Islamic State.



The Brigades emphasized that "the continuation of the genocide and the Zionist-American massacres against the Palestinian people places the world before a historical responsibility, either supporting the oppressor or aiding the oppressed."



