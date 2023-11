On Sunday, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, highlighted the issue of double standards among many countries regarding the challenges faced by their brethren in Gaza.

He stated that "Israel needs to adhere to the UN Security Council resolution, cease hostilities, and open humanitarian corridors."

He also added that there are 'minor' challenges remaining in the prisoner exchange negotiations between Israel and Hamas.