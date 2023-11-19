News
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
2023-11-19 | 05:28
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital, AP news agency reported on Sunday.
08:25
08:01
07:43
07:35
08:01
07:35
07:31
05:55
2023-08-23
03:23
2023-07-30
2023-10-05
2023-11-02
2023-10-18
2023-10-05
2023-08-31
2023-08-29
2019-02-28
03:23
00:46
03:58
05:19
00:19
03:01
05:55
05:39
