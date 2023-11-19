Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital

2023-11-19 | 05:28
Gaza&#39;s Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital

Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital, AP news agency reported on Sunday.

