Jordanian King Abdullah II received on Sunday EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of the intensive efforts to stop the war in Gaza.



During the meeting, King Abdullah II stressed the urgent need to immediately ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.



He warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the sector, calling on the international community to stop this humanitarian catastrophe concerning international law and the United Nations Charter.



King Abdullah also emphasized that Israel's continued "heinous" war on Gaza and its "illegitimate" violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem would lead to an explosion of the situation in the entire region.



He reiterated the need to work seriously towards a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, highlighting the role of the European Union in this regard.



For her part, the EU Commission President expressed appreciation for Jordan's role in providing humanitarian support to civilians in Gaza and the role of the military field hospital in this regard.



She praised King Abdullah's political efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the need for peace based on the two-state solution.



Ursula von der Leyen also affirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and stressed the importance of preserving the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.