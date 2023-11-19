Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties

2023-11-19 | 07:35
Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties
Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties

On Sunday, Iran unveiled its latest hypersonic missile, named "Fattah II," state media reported, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel in response to its war in Gaza.

Khamenei oversaw the unveiling during an inspection of the missiles and drones belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force unit.

Iran's Supreme Leader has urged Muslim states to "at least cut off political ties with Israel for a limited period," the semiofficial news agency Tasnim reported.

