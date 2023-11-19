News
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
2023-11-19 | 08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Israeli authorities are actively investigating the reported hijacking of an Israeli cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi forces in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Israeli Channel 12 revealed.
According to an Israeli official, Walla website reported that Houthis attacked a cargo ship partly owned by an Israeli company with no Israelis on board.
In addition, the Israeli army stated that "the Houthi hijacking of a cargo ship near Yemen, south of the Red Sea, is a very dangerous event on a global level."
"The ship left Turkey on its way to India with an international civilian crew, without Israelis, and the ship is not Israeli," they added.
Middle East News
Israeli
Tel Aviv
Investigate
Houthi
Cargo
Ship
Red Sea
