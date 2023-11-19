Netanyahu's office: The hijacking of the ship in the Red Sea will create international repercussions related to the security of global shipping lanes

Middle East News
2023-11-19 | 10:11
Netanyahu&#39;s office: The hijacking of the ship in the Red Sea will create international repercussions related to the security of global shipping lanes
Netanyahu's office: The hijacking of the ship in the Red Sea will create international repercussions related to the security of global shipping lanes

In a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, concerns have been raised over the hijacking of a ship in the Red Sea, emphasizing the potential international repercussions linked to the security of global shipping lanes.

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Office

Ship

Red Sea

Repercussions

Security

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
UNRWA condemns 'horrific' bombing of UN schools in Gaza
