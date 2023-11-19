Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'

Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) military spokesman confirmed on Sunday that its forces seized what it said was an Israeli ship in the Red Sea and took it to shore along with its crew.



"We are treating the crew in accordance with Islamic norms and principles," he said.



The spokesman warned that "any ship belonging to Israel or supports it" will be a legitimate target for Houthi forces.



"We confirm our continuation of military operations against Israel until the aggression against Gaza stops," the spokesman said.