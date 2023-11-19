News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Middle East News
2023-11-19 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
The Hamas government announced on Sunday that the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 13,000 people.
Among the casualties documented so far are over 5,500 children and 3,500 women, according to the same source.
Additionally, 30,000 people have been reported injured, with this figure remaining unchanged since Saturday.
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Death
Toll
Israeli
Bombing
Next
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
UNRWA condemns 'horrific' bombing of UN schools in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip hits 12,300
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip hits 12,300
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
0
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
0
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
4
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
6
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
7
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
8
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More