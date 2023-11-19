Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000

2023-11-19 | 12:24
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000

The Hamas government announced on Sunday that the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 13,000 people.

Among the casualties documented so far are over 5,500 children and 3,500 women, according to the same source. 

Additionally, 30,000 people have been reported injured, with this figure remaining unchanged since Saturday.


AFP

