Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

On Monday, the Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement announced the death of 12 individuals due to an Israeli airstrike on the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.



The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, stated, "12 casualties, including patients and staff, and dozens injured as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting the Indonesian hospital."



Al-Qudra explained that "the occupation is besieging the Indonesian hospital, and we fear it will repeat what it did to the al-Shifa complex," which was evacuated after an intensive bombing operation and is now under Israeli control.



He pointed out that "around 700 people, including medical teams and wounded, are inside the Indonesian hospital," adding, "the medical teams at the Indonesian hospital insist on staying to treat the wounded."



Meanwhile, the Israeli army stated on Monday that it continues to "expand" its operations in northern Gaza.



Hamas accuses Israel of waging a "war against hospitals," while the Israeli state accuses the movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, of using hospitals for military purposes, a claim denied by the latter.



The war between Israel and Hamas erupted following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the death of about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.



Israel vowed to "eliminate" Hamas and launched an extensive air and artillery bombardment, initiating ground operations on October 27, causing the death of 13,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas government on Sunday. Among the casualties are more than 5,500 children and 3,500 women.



