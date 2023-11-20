More than 100 evacuees from Gaza set to arrive in Turkey

More than 100 evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Turkey, including dozens of people who will receive medical treatment there.



Sixty-one patients, accompanied by some 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday evening and were scheduled to fly to Ankara on Monday morning, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



He said last week that Ankara wanted to bring as many of the nearly 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza to Turkey as possible.