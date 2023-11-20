News
Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani affirmed that Israeli allegations regarding Tehran's involvement and the Yemeni forces' seizure of an Israeli ship are "invalid." He emphasized that "resistance factions represent their countries."
Kanaani, in his weekly press conference, considered that "the Zionist entity cannot accept a strategic defeat at the hands of a resistance group in the region," stressing that "accusations by the Zionist entity against Iran for its alleged involvement in the Yemeni forces' seizure of the Israeli ship are baseless."
He pointed out that "resistance factions have repeatedly warned the Zionist entity and the United States that if the crimes of genocide against the people in Gaza do not stop, the resistance factions will not stand idly by," adding, "The continuation of conflicts in the region is a result of US' unlimited support for the Zionist entity at all levels."
The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that "unlike the US, which orders and instructs its allies, Iran does not have groups to act on its behalf or give orders to," considering that "instead of accusing Iran, it should think about why it has become so globally unpopular."
Kanaani highlighted that "the widespread global wave of protests against the crimes in Gaza indicates that the world is not satisfied with what is happening in Gaza and wants to put an end to it."
