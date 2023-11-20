Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

Implementing the decision issued by the Arab and Islamic Summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and several Foreign Ministers began on Monday a round of official visits to the permanent member states of the Security Council for the ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement posted on the X platform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that those participating are Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jordan's Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Riad Malki, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Nigeria's Yusuf M. Tuggar, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

"This move comes in the name of all member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said the statement.

This move will also exert pressure to launch a political process to achieve lasting peace in conformity with agreed international references and to take measures to stop the crimes of the "colonial occupation authorities against humanity while ensuring urgent relief corridors to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip."

In addition, this movement will take all necessary measures by international law and international humanitarian law to hold Israel accountable for the violations and crimes committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and against Islamic and Christian sanctities, "most notably what Al-Aqsa Mosque is being subjected to."
 

Middle East News

Arab And Islamic Summit

Saudi Arabia

Security Council

Gaza

Ceasefire

Qatar

Jordan

Egypt

Palestine

Turkey

Indonesia

Nigeria

League Of Arab States

Organization Of Islamic Cooperation

Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Turkey asks Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:03

Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:52

More than 100 evacuees from Gaza set to arrive in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More