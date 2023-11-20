Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

Implementing the decision issued by the Arab and Islamic Summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and several Foreign Ministers began on Monday a round of official visits to the permanent member states of the Security Council for the ceasefire in Gaza.



In a statement posted on the X platform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that those participating are Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jordan's Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Riad Malki, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Nigeria's Yusuf M. Tuggar, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.



"This move comes in the name of all member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said the statement.



This move will also exert pressure to launch a political process to achieve lasting peace in conformity with agreed international references and to take measures to stop the crimes of the "colonial occupation authorities against humanity while ensuring urgent relief corridors to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip."



In addition, this movement will take all necessary measures by international law and international humanitarian law to hold Israel accountable for the violations and crimes committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and against Islamic and Christian sanctities, "most notably what Al-Aqsa Mosque is being subjected to."