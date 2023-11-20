News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Implementing the decision issued by the Arab and Islamic Summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and several Foreign Ministers began on Monday a round of official visits to the permanent member states of the Security Council for the ceasefire in Gaza.
In a statement posted on the X platform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that those participating are Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jordan's Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Riad Malki, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Nigeria's Yusuf M. Tuggar, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.
"This move comes in the name of all member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said the statement.
This move will also exert pressure to launch a political process to achieve lasting peace in conformity with agreed international references and to take measures to stop the crimes of the "colonial occupation authorities against humanity while ensuring urgent relief corridors to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip."
In addition, this movement will take all necessary measures by international law and international humanitarian law to hold Israel accountable for the violations and crimes committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and against Islamic and Christian sanctities, "most notably what Al-Aqsa Mosque is being subjected to."
Middle East News
Arab And Islamic Summit
Saudi Arabia
Security Council
Gaza
Ceasefire
Qatar
Jordan
Egypt
Palestine
Turkey
Indonesia
Nigeria
League Of Arab States
Organization Of Islamic Cooperation
Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-16
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Egypt and Qatar confirm 'continuing consultations' to stop military escalation in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Turkey asks Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Turkey asks Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:03
Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
Middle East News
04:03
Iran denies involvement in seizure of Israeli ship, calls charges 'baseless'
0
Middle East News
03:52
More than 100 evacuees from Gaza set to arrive in Turkey
Middle East News
03:52
More than 100 evacuees from Gaza set to arrive in Turkey
0
Middle East News
03:07
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
03:07
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
0
Middle East News
12:24
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Middle East News
12:24
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
2
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
3
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
4
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
5
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
6
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
7
Middle East News
07:35
Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties
Middle East News
07:35
Iran unveils hypersonic missile as Khamenei urges Muslim states to sever Israel ties
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More