News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt
Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt
Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel's war with Hamas.
The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a "death zone" as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.
An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Premature
Babies
Evacuate
Egypt
Al-Shifa Hospital
Next
Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Gaza's Health Ministry says 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
WHO sounds alarm: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza described as a 'death zone' in desperate situation
Middle East News
2023-11-19
WHO sounds alarm: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza described as a 'death zone' in desperate situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
0
Middle East News
07:15
Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began
Middle East News
07:15
Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began
0
Middle East News
07:03
Jordan's King urges action in Josep Borrell meeting: Stop the war on Gaza, end the siege
Middle East News
07:03
Jordan's King urges action in Josep Borrell meeting: Stop the war on Gaza, end the siege
0
Middle East News
06:31
Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties
Middle East News
06:31
Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
0
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
2
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
7
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More