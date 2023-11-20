29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt

2023-11-20 | 06:16
29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt
29 premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt

Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel's war with Hamas.

The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a "death zone" as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.

An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.

