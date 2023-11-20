Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties

Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 06:31
Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties
Bin Farhan and Hussein discuss enhancing Saudi-Iraqi ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Hussein discussed in a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh, and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples.

Middle East News

Discussions

Relations

Saudi

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Iraqi

