In a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, Jordan's King Abdullah stressed the need to work to stop the war on Gaza, end the siege, and ensure the delivery of food, medicine, water, and fuel.



During the meeting on Monday, he warned of the "catastrophic" effects of the ongoing war, which claims the lives of innocent civilians, cautioning against the continued escalation and violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.



He also emphasized that the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is through a two-state solution, ensuring stability and security for all.



On his part, Josep Borrell affirmed the necessity of protecting civilians in Gaza, highlighting the importance of Jordan's role, led by the King, in working towards a political horizon for peace based on the two-state solution.