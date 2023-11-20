Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began

Middle East News
2023-11-20
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began
Palestinian officials say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began

Palestinian officials said a field hospital sent by Jordan entered the Gaza Strip on Monday, the first since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.

"The hospital will be established in Khan Yunis, to receive the wounded and the sick, under catastrophic conditions which southern hospitals are experiencing, with the influx of hundreds of wounded each day and continued aggressive aerial and artillery strikes," said Mohammed Zaqout, director-general of Gaza hospitals.

AFP
 

