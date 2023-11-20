Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty

It seems that the hostage exchange negotiations have resumed.



The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israel has resumed contacting mediators.



According to media reports, the deal will be divided into two phases. In the first phase, fifty women and children will be released in exchange for a five-day cessation of hostilities.



During this truce, Hamas will identify more women and children it claims are not in its custody to be released in the second phase of the deal.



On the other hand, the member of Hamas' political office, Izzat al-Risheq, denied the validity of reaching a prisoner exchange deal starting on Monday.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials who participated in the war cabinet meeting confirmed that no agreement has been reached yet, stating that "there seems to be progress in the negotiations."



Simultaneously, families of Israeli hostages in Gaza condemn the intention of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to pass a law allowing the "execution of Palestinian prisoners."



They demand the removal of such a law from the Knesset, fearing for the fate of their captives in Gaza due to the consequences of such legislation.