Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation

Amos Hochstein, the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, emphasized that what is happening in Gaza should not affect the borders of Lebanon.



This came during the proceedings of the Manama Dialogue 2023, the 19th Regional Security Summit.



Hochstein affirmed that the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel is in place, considering that the future plan should focus on delineating the land borders.



In a related context, Amos Hochstein also traveled to Israel on Monday for talks with senior Israeli officials on issues regarding preventing a war between Israel and Lebanon, reported the American news website Axios.



He is expected to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.



Israel urges the US to prompt Hezbollah to pull back the Radwan Force from the border area, an Israeli official said, reported Axios.



The Israeli official also expressed that the civilians who evacuated from the area will not go back if they think there is danger on the other side of the border.



In this context, "US officials say there is growing anxiety in the White House that Israeli military action in Lebanon is exacerbating tensions along the border, which could lead to a regional war," said Axios.



It stated that some in the current administration are concerned that "Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah" to create a pretext for a broader war in Lebanon that "could draw the US and other countries further into the conflict," adding that "Israeli officials outrightly deny this."