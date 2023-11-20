News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
2023-11-20 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Amos Hochstein, the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, emphasized that what is happening in Gaza should not affect the borders of Lebanon.
This came during the proceedings of the Manama Dialogue 2023, the 19th Regional Security Summit.
Hochstein affirmed that the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel is in place, considering that the future plan should focus on delineating the land borders.
In a related context, Amos Hochstein also traveled to Israel on Monday for talks with senior Israeli officials on issues regarding preventing a war between Israel and Lebanon, reported the American news website Axios.
He is expected to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.
Israel urges the US to prompt Hezbollah to pull back the Radwan Force from the border area, an Israeli official said, reported Axios.
The Israeli official also expressed that the civilians who evacuated from the area will not go back if they think there is danger on the other side of the border.
In this context, "US officials say there is growing anxiety in the White House that Israeli military action in Lebanon is exacerbating tensions along the border, which could lead to a regional war," said Axios.
It stated that some in the current administration are concerned that "Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah" to create a pretext for a broader war in Lebanon that "could draw the US and other countries further into the conflict," adding that "Israeli officials outrightly deny this."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Amos Hochstein
United States
Gaza
War
border
Israel
Hezbollah
Manama Dialogue 2023
Demarcation
Next
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
0
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns
0
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
0
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
2
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
5
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
6
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
7
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More