News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement
Middle East News
2023-11-22 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement
The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States in facilitating an agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement.
The agreement encompasses the exchange of 50 women and children prisoners from Gaza for the release of Palestinian women and children held by Israel.
Middle East News
Qatar
Success
Mediation
Egypt
US
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
Agreement
Next
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
0
World News
2023-11-19
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
World News
2023-11-19
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
0
Middle East News
06:24
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'
Middle East News
06:24
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'
0
Middle East News
05:24
Families of hostages in Gaza 'very happy' about expected release
Middle East News
05:24
Families of hostages in Gaza 'very happy' about expected release
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
0
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
0
World News
2023-07-03
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
World News
2023-07-03
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
2
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
4
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
7
Lebanon News
08:17
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
Lebanon News
08:17
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More