Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

Middle East News
2023-11-22 | 00:21
High views
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement
0min
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States in facilitating an agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement. 

The agreement encompasses the exchange of 50 women and children prisoners from Gaza for the release of Palestinian women and children held by Israel.

