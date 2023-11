On Wednesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society announced the start of the evacuation process of the sick and wounded from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to the south of the Strip.



In a post on X, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said 14 PRCS ambulances accompanied by the United Nations and Doctors Without Borders "arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital to evacuate the wounded and patients."

