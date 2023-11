Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war

مع التوصل إلى اتفاق الهدنة الإنسانية في غزة نؤكد عزم دولة قطر على المضي قدماً نحو إنهاء هذه الحرب وإيقاف نزيف الدم المتواصل، لم يكن الطريق نحو هذا الاتفاق سهلاً ولن يكون الطريق لما بعده كذلك، والصعوبات والحملات المغرضة لن تثنينا عن استكمال جهود الوساطة والسعي لوقف الحرب. pic.twitter.com/x2a1ePFc4A — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 22, 2023

In a statement, Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported achieving the humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza.He said: "We affirm the determination of the State of Qatar to continue moving forward towards ending this war and halting the ongoing bloodshed."He added that the path to this agreement was not easy, "difficulties and malicious campaigns will not deter us from completing mediation efforts and striving to stop the war."In a post on the X platform, the statement said that Qatar announced the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States between Israel and Hamas, resulting in achieving a humanitarian truce agreement, adding that "the timing of its commencement will be announced within 24 hours, lasting for four days, extendable."It affirmed that the agreement includes the exchange of 50 prisoners, including civilian women and children in Gaza, in the first stage, in return for the release of several Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.The number of those released will increase in subsequent stages of the agreement's implementation.The truce will also allow for a more significant influx of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.