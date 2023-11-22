Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq

Middle East News
2023-11-22 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq

In a new development amid rising regional tensions since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, at least five members of an Iran-affiliated group were killed in US airstrikes targeting two locations south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to two security sources cited by AFP.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement on X that it had "conducted separate, precise strikes" on two sites in Iraq in response to recent attacks by Iran-backed groups. These attacks had targeted US forces and the international coalition against jihadists in Iraq and Syria.


AFP

Middle East News

Members

Iranian

Group

US

Strikes

Iraq

LBCI Next
Families of hostages in Gaza 'very happy' about expected release
Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Israeli Strikes Keep Damascus and Aleppo Airports Shut

LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Gaza Now "The Most Dangerous Place in the World for Children": UNICEF

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

Joint Arab-Islamic committee urges action for ceasefire in Gaza, advocates two-state solution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Hezbollah's Nasrallah meets two Hamas officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:18

Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More