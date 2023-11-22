Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq

In a new development amid rising regional tensions since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, at least five members of an Iran-affiliated group were killed in US airstrikes targeting two locations south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to two security sources cited by AFP.



Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement on X that it had "conducted separate, precise strikes" on two sites in Iraq in response to recent attacks by Iran-backed groups. These attacks had targeted US forces and the international coalition against jihadists in Iraq and Syria.





AFP