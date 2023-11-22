Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi government strongly denounced the US airstrikes targeting Iran-backed fighters on its territory, considering it a "clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty."



Government spokesperson Bassam al-Awadi stated in the release, "We strongly condemn the attack on the Jurf al-Nasr area, carried out without the knowledge of Iraqi authorities, constituting a clear violation of sovereignty (...) The Iraqi government emphasizes that any armed action or activity committed outside the military establishment is condemned and considered unlawful."



AFP