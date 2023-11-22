Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'

2023-11-22 | 06:24
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'
Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi government strongly denounced the US airstrikes targeting Iran-backed fighters on its territory, considering it a "clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty." 

Government spokesperson Bassam al-Awadi stated in the release, "We strongly condemn the attack on the Jurf al-Nasr area, carried out without the knowledge of Iraqi authorities, constituting a clear violation of sovereignty (...) The Iraqi government emphasizes that any armed action or activity committed outside the military establishment is condemned and considered unlawful." 

Middle East News

Iraq

Government

US

Airstrikes

Iran

Bassam Al-Awadi

Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Families of hostages in Gaza 'very happy' about expected release
