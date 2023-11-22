UN calls Israel-Hamas agreement a 'significant step' but 'much more needs to be done'

On Wednesday, the United Nations welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a truce in Gaza but stated that "much more needs to be done."



The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, affirmed in a statement that Guterres "welcomes the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar with the support of Egypt and the United States," adding, "This is a significant step in the right direction," but "much more needs to be done."



AFP