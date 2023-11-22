Israeli Strikes Keep Damascus and Aleppo Airports Shut

The airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria remain out of service due to simultaneous Israeli strikes that targeted them a month ago, marking the longest period of closure since the onset of the conflict in 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army positions and others affiliated with Tehran, including the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel struck Hezbollah-affiliated sites twice on Wednesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

All flights to and from Damascus International Airport, the largest and main airport in the country, have been halted since October 22nd due to Israeli strikes on its main runways. Similar strikes on the same day led to the closure of Aleppo International Airport, as announced by the Syrian Ministry of Transport at the time.

AFP