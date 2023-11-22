Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that he is in Beirut to hold discussions with the Lebanese authorities regarding how to achieve maximum security in the region and fulfill the rights of the Palestinians.



Abdollahian made the announcement upon his arrival at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, leading an Iranian delegation.



"We have heard from the leaders of the resistance in the region that the hands will remain on the trigger until the full rights of the Palestinian people are realized and until the struggle against occupation in the region achieves results," he added.



He emphasized that "without a doubt, six weeks of heroic resistance by the Palestinians have proven that time is not in favor of the artificial Israeli entity," noting that "six weeks of resistance in Gaza have shown that the definite losers in the global public opinion are the United States and the Zionist entity."



He underscored that "there is no doubt that the Palestinian people will decide the future of Palestine."



During his visit, he met the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, with the accompanying delegation.



The meeting addressed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, discussing the latest field and political developments in light of Israel's continued aggression on Gaza and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.



In another context, on the occasion of Independence Day, Speaker Berri received a congratulatory message from US President Joe Biden, affirming the joint commitment to stability and prosperity in the region.



He assured that the United States would continue working closely with Lebanon and its partners in the Middle East to maintain peace, prevent the expansion of the conflict, and look forward to working for a safer, more prosperous, and integrated future for the region's peoples.