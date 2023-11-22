News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Joint Arab-Islamic committee urges action for ceasefire in Gaza, advocates two-state solution
Middle East News
2023-11-22 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Joint Arab-Islamic committee urges action for ceasefire in Gaza, advocates two-state solution
The Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, headed by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held an official meeting with the UK Foreign Minister David Cameron in London.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth, and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad.
Members of the ministerial committee participated in the meeting, including Jordan's Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Riad Malki, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Nigeria's Yusuf M. Tuggar, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
The meeting welcomed the joint mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, the timing of which will be announced within 24 hours and will last for four days, extendable.
Emphasis was placed on building on the humanitarian ceasefire towards a complete and sustainable cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.
The members of the ministerial committee stressed the importance of the members of the Security Council and the international community taking effective and urgent measures for a complete cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that this is a priority for all Arab and Islamic countries.
The ministerial committee urged Britain to play a balanced role in accordance with international law and humanitarian law to achieve an immediate ceasefire and implement all relevant international resolutions.
The meeting also discussed the need to revive the peace process. The members of the ministerial committee emphasized the importance of ensuring a just, permanent, and comprehensive peace by implementing international decisions related to the two-state solution.
They also emphasized enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights in establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the line of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The meeting addressed securing safe passages for delivering humanitarian aid, food, water, fuel, and electricity to Gaza and allowing international organizations to carry out their tasks in Gaza and its surroundings.
The ministerial committee called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility by rejecting all forms of selectivity in applying international legal and ethical standards and overlooking the heinous crimes committed by the occupying forces and settler militias against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Middle East News
Joint Arab-Islamic Committee
Ceasefire
Gaza
Two-State
Faisal bin Farhan
UK
David Cameron
Security Council
East Jerusalem
Next
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-16
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
13:35
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
13:35
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
17:58
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
Middle East News
17:58
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
0
Middle East News
17:52
Israeli National Security Advisor Announces Delay in Hostage and Ceasefire Deal
Middle East News
17:52
Israeli National Security Advisor Announces Delay in Hostage and Ceasefire Deal
0
Middle East News
11:30
Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts
Middle East News
11:30
Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
0
Breaking Headlines
13:49
We will keep supporting Israel to make sure they have got tools and capabilities they need to go after Hamas: The White House
Breaking Headlines
13:49
We will keep supporting Israel to make sure they have got tools and capabilities they need to go after Hamas: The White House
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
4
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
6
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
7
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
8
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More