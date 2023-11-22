Joint Arab-Islamic committee urges action for ceasefire in Gaza, advocates two-state solution

The Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, headed by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held an official meeting with the UK Foreign Minister David Cameron in London.



The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth, and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad.



Members of the ministerial committee participated in the meeting, including Jordan's Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Riad Malki, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Nigeria's Yusuf M. Tuggar, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.



The meeting welcomed the joint mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, the timing of which will be announced within 24 hours and will last for four days, extendable.



Emphasis was placed on building on the humanitarian ceasefire towards a complete and sustainable cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.



The members of the ministerial committee stressed the importance of the members of the Security Council and the international community taking effective and urgent measures for a complete cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that this is a priority for all Arab and Islamic countries.



The ministerial committee urged Britain to play a balanced role in accordance with international law and humanitarian law to achieve an immediate ceasefire and implement all relevant international resolutions.



The meeting also discussed the need to revive the peace process. The members of the ministerial committee emphasized the importance of ensuring a just, permanent, and comprehensive peace by implementing international decisions related to the two-state solution.



They also emphasized enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights in establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the line of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The meeting addressed securing safe passages for delivering humanitarian aid, food, water, fuel, and electricity to Gaza and allowing international organizations to carry out their tasks in Gaza and its surroundings.



The ministerial committee called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility by rejecting all forms of selectivity in applying international legal and ethical standards and overlooking the heinous crimes committed by the occupying forces and settler militias against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.