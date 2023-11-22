Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

Middle East News
2023-11-22 | 11:30
Qatar&#39;s Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed&#39;s Persistent Efforts
4min
Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

Qatar, under the leadership of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, has played a pivotal role in international efforts to de-escalate tensions in Gaza and reach a humanitarian pause agreement. This article outlines the intensive diplomatic efforts made by HE Sheikh Mohammed from October to November.

*October Efforts: A Series of Strategic Communications*

- *8-10 October*: HE Sheikh Mohammed initiated a series of phone calls with his counterparts in Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye, Spain, France, Britain, and the UAE.
 
- *13 October*: Extended outreach to include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye, and the UN Secretary-General.
 
- *14 October*: Engaged in dialogues with the British Foreign Minister and received calls from the Canadian Foreign Minister and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
 
- *20 October*: Continued discussions with the foreign ministers of Jordan, the Netherlands, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.
 
- *22 October*: Received crucial calls from the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and the French Foreign Minister.
 
- *28 October*: Engagements extended to the Foreign Ministers of Austria and Malaysia.

*Further Developments in November*

- *1 November*: Dialogues continued with the Foreign Ministers of the Netherlands and Romania.

- *6 November*: A pivotal call with the Swedish Foreign Minister.
 
- *11 November*: Consultations with the Czech Republic's Foreign Minister.
 
- *14 November*: A significant day with calls from the US Secretary of State and the Australian Foreign Minister.
 
- *20 November*: Interaction with the Prime Minister of Ireland.
 
- *Additional Key Dates*: 21 October with calls from the US Secretary of State and Korean Foreign Minister; 30 October with Brazil's Foreign Minister; 8 November with the UN Secretary-General; and 16 November with Norway's Foreign Minister.

*Key Meetings and Participation in Global Dialogues*

- *13 October*: A meeting with the US Secretary of State set a significant tone.
 
- *14 October*: Dialogues included meetings with the Foreign Minister of Iran.
 
- *16 October*: Discussions with Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Special Representative for the Middle East and African Countries.
 
- *17 October*: HE Sheikh Mohammed led Qatar's delegation at the GCC emergency meeting in Muscat.
 
- *19 October*: Interaction with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.
 
- *25 October*: Meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister.
 
- *27 October*: Engagements with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.
 
- *29 October*: A meeting with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister.
 
- *31 October*: Discussions with the UK Shadow Foreign Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, and Iran's Foreign Minister.
 
- *November Developments*: Participation in meetings in Jordan, interaction with the US Secretary of State, and meetings with officials from South Africa, France, and the US National Security Council.
 
- *11 November*: Chaired Qatar's Delegation in the OIC Foreign Ministers' Preparatory Meeting and met with the German Foreign Minister.
 
- *18 November*: Engagement with the Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council.
 
- *19 November*: A meeting with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the EU.
 
HE Sheikh Mohammed's relentless diplomatic engagements highlight Qatar's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. By facilitating discussions among key global and regional players, Qatar has significantly contributed to efforts aimed at reducing tensions in Gaza and fostering a humanitarian pause. This series of diplomatic maneuvers underlines the strategic role Qatar plays in navigating complex international issues.
 

Middle East News

Qatar

Gaza

Palestine

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
