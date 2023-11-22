Israeli National Security Advisor announces delay in hostage and ceasefire deal

2023-11-22 | 17:52
Israeli National Security Advisor announces delay in hostage and ceasefire deal
Israeli National Security Advisor announces delay in hostage and ceasefire deal

According to a statement given to Agence France-Presse, Tzachi Hanegbi, the Israeli National Security Advisor, declared on Wednesday evening that the release of hostages held in Gaza will not commence until Friday. This announcement comes as a shift from the earlier expectation of initiating the release on Thursday, in line with the anticipated start of a ceasefire.

Hanegbi, in his statement, confirmed, "Negotiations for the release of our captives are ongoing without pause." He clarified that the process of releasing the hostages would not begin "before Friday."

Another official also indicated that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would similarly not take effect before Friday. 

This marks a significant postponement in efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

