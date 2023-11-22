Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to welcome the deal for the release of at least 50 hostages held by Hamas.



The two leaders discussed the pause in the fighting, which will allow for the surging of much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister thanked the President for his tireless efforts and his team's efforts to help broker this deal.



The two leaders also agreed that the work is not yet done, and Biden assured the PM that he will continue working to secure the release of all remaining hostages.



President Biden further emphasized the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border and in the West Bank.



Additionally, both leaders agreed to remain in close contact directly and through their teams over the coming days.