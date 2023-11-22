News
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
2023-11-22 | 17:58
Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to welcome the deal for the release of at least 50 hostages held by Hamas.
The two leaders discussed the pause in the fighting, which will allow for the surging of much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister thanked the President for his tireless efforts and his team's efforts to help broker this deal.
The two leaders also agreed that the work is not yet done, and Biden assured the PM that he will continue working to secure the release of all remaining hostages.
President Biden further emphasized the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border and in the West Bank.
Additionally, both leaders agreed to remain in close contact directly and through their teams over the coming days.
0
02:09
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
02:09
Israeli Army Arrests Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
0
17:52
Israeli National Security Advisor announces delay in hostage and ceasefire deal
17:52
Israeli National Security Advisor announces delay in hostage and ceasefire deal
0
11:30
Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts
11:30
Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts
0
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
0
2023-08-07
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
2023-08-07
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
0
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
0
2023-11-11
Lebanese delegation, led by PM Mikati, participates in joint Islamic-Arab summit
2023-11-11
Lebanese delegation, led by PM Mikati, participates in joint Islamic-Arab summit
0
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
2
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
3
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
4
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
5
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
6
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
7
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
8
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
